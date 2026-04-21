Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj's lock screen on his phone has a 6 word image- BELIEF. That six letter word was Ashwani Kumar's story last night. His spell of 4/24 in Ahmedabad against Gujarat Titans wrote a new chapter for Mumbai Indians in this IPL. While Tilak Verma picked up the Player of the Match with his match defining innings, Kumar struck hard at the opponents in what was his first game of the season. This was not the first, but the second 4-wicket haul for the boy from Punjab in IPL.

Ashwani gave a sneak peak into Mumbai's mindset after a string of losses, late in the night, "We kept analysing where we were going wrong and worked closely with the coaches on correcting those mistakes. The most important thing was that our mindset never dropped. Even when results weren't going our way, the environment in the team remained very positive, and that helped us stay confident. We knew 190-200 scores were coming, but we stayed calm and stuck to our plans. There was pressure, but we didn't let it affect our mindset."

Coming in as an impact substitute against the Gujarat Titans, Ashwani owned the moment. The left-arm pacer dismantled Gujarat's Titan- Shubman Gill and his middle order folks and giving Mumbai Indians the control they had been searching for in this IPL.

It was a performance that echoed familiarity. This was his second four-wicket haul in the IPL, with his first coming on debut last season - another 4/24 that had instantly put him on the radar. In just eight IPL matches now, Ashwani has picked up 15 wickets at 17.07, underlining his knack for impact spells.

The Spell That Broke Gujarat

Ashwani's strikes were decisive blows. He removed Shubman Gill early, forcing a mistimed shot that found the deep. Then came Rahul Tewatia, was undone by a probing length outside off. When he bounced out Shahrukh Khan, Gujarat lost their last recognised batting threat. And just to shut the door completely, Rashid Khan fell trying to manufacture a big shot.

Preparation Meets Opportunity

For Ashwani, this performance wasn't sudden. It was built away from the spotlight.

"I was working a lot on my yorkers and my swing in the nets. Even when I wasn't playing, I stayed ready and kept preparing. The idea was that whenever I get the opportunity, I should be fully prepared to deliver."

That preparation showed, whether hitting the deck hard or adjusting lengths, Ashwani looked like a bowler in sync with conditions.

Adapting to the Pitch

Ahmedabad offered its own challenges, and Ashwani was quick to read them.

"You go into a game with certain plans, but cricket is all about adapting. Once you see the pitch and understand the conditions, you have to adjust. I think adapting to what the wicket demanded was key to my success today."

That adaptability translated into disciplined execution.

A Calculated Investment Paying Off

Mumbai Indians had picked up Ashwani for 30 lakh in the 2025 IPL auction, identifying his ability to bowl yorkers and variations through their scouting in Punjab's domestic T20 cricket.

Two seasons in, that investment is already showing returns. From a dream debut last year to another match-winning spell now, Ashwani Kumar is building a reputation of wicket-taker, as also the bowler who thrives under pressure.

And if his own words are anything to go by, the biggest takeaway isn't just his performance is the mindset behind it. No panic, just belief.

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