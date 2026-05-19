For the longest time, Virat Kohli seemed untouchable. But for the first time there was a vulnerable side, a softer side of Virat Kohli that was seen at a private event of the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, powered by Leaders. Virat Kohli was in a meditative zone, much like an extension of his batting persona when he sat down for the interview in Bengaluru's Centre of Excelllence. The former skipper's intensity never dropped, his fitness standards never slipped and the hunger to dominate never faded.

Even when the runs briefly dried up, Kohli still appeared to carry himself with the same certainty that defined his rise as one of modern cricket's greatest players.

Which is why his latest reflections on burnout feel so striking. Kohli admitted that the emotional exhaustion of constantly staying at the top eventually caught up with him - even if he did not fully realise it at the time. The former India captain spoke candidly about the mental toll of leadership, responsibility and sustaining peak expectations year after year.

"Actually, no one's really asked me this question ever. Basically, I ended up being in a place where I didn't realize how often no one presented in my daily life, to be honest. But because I was so driven and motivated to make sure that everything stayed on course, and as I say, my partner and I kept the absolute peak expectations. Yes, I could lose the manual expectations of the things."

He gave credit to Ravi Shastri, Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour for helping him handle pressure situations.

For an athlete whose public image has long been built around discipline and relentless ambition, the honesty is refreshing. Kohli's words paint a picture of someone so consumed by maintaining standards that he slowly lost touch with his own emotional space.

For him, the pressure was not simply about scoring runs. It was about sustaining a culture, carrying expectations and remaining emotionally invested in every aspect of the journey.

"I wanted to do well for them. To be able to take responsibility and maintain a culture of what's great and what's not." Kohli has carried massive expectations on his shoulders during his years at the centre of Indian cricket. As captain and senior batter, he was expected to lead not only through performances but through energy, intensity and standards. For years, he became the emotional engine of the team.

But even the most driven athletes eventually feel the effects of operating in that space continuously.

That one line perhaps explains more about Kohli's lean patch between 2020 and 2022 than any technical analysis ever could. During that period, conversations around him revolved around batting positions, shot selection and whether bowlers had finally worked him out. He now points toward something deeper - the emotional and mental fatigue that accumulated over years of living under constant scrutiny and pressure.

What makes Kohli's reflection powerful is that he does not describe burnout as weakness. Instead, he speaks about regaining control of himself and rediscovering emotional stability.

"Every step that we took, thankfully, I've been able to be at my own best. It actually takes control of yourself. And that's what he said, I feel I have.

For someone who built his career on intensity and extreme competitiveness, the idea of "control of yourself" feels significant. Kohli appears to acknowledge that sustaining greatness is not just about physical preparation or technical excellence; it is also about emotional balance and self-awareness.

Kohli's comments challenge the culture of celebrating athletes for pushing themselves endlessly, rarely for recognising when the mind needs recovery. He delve in the fact that even the strongest competitors can quietly drift into burnout while still appearing successful from the outside.

As RCB prepares for another high octane end to the tournament, Virat Kohli's self awareness and his mantra to the team about self awareness, makes this team stand out in the league of Champions. He heads to Hyderabad to take on the hosts in the final league game of the season on Friday.

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