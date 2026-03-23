Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left everyone thoroughly impressed with his maiden IPL season in 2025. At just 14 years old, Sooryavanshi found himself under the spotlight as he faced some of the world's top bowlers in the IPL. Defying expectations and showcasing tremendous talent, the Bihar-based teenager scored 252 runs in seven matches for the Rajasthan Royals, thrilling fans with his explosive hitting. He also created history by becoming the fastest Indian to score an IPL century, reaching the milestone in just 35 balls against the Gujarat Titans.

As Rajasthan Royals prepare for the upcoming season, fans are once again eager to watch Sooryavanshi in action, especially after he played a key role in India's U19 World Cup triumph with his exceptional batting displays.

Ahead of IPL 2026, former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin stated that if Sooryavanshi performs to his full potential, RR could become an unstoppable force in the tournament.

"If Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes a huge factor this season, then no one can stop Rajasthan Royals. But it's his second season-he's still a kid and inexperienced, so he shouldn't be put under too much pressure. There will be media narratives, there will be a lot of talk on social media," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin added that while Sooryavanshi's fearless batting is exciting, teams will come better prepared against him this time.

"He's a very exciting talent. I want to see him play the same way he did in the U19 World Cup and the last IPL. I just want him to slog from the first ball. But teams will plan against him this season."

Before the IPL 2026 auction, RR traded long-time skipper Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Following Samson's departure, Riyan Parag was appointed the new RR captain.

However, Ashwin believes Jadeja should have been handed the leadership role, with Parag serving as his deputy.

"Riyan Parag, as captain, will have his task cut out. It's not easy to lead. Many youngsters want captaincy and compete hard for it. If Jofra Archer performs, if Bishnoi performs, and Jadeja manages his four overs and finishing role, that will make Parag's job much easier."

Ashwin also expressed hopes that RR will groom Yashasvi Jaiswal as a future leader.

"Somewhere in my mind, I felt Jadeja could have been the captain. Making him skipper and Parag his vice-captain for a year or two could have worked well."