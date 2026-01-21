The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to confirm their host playing cities for IPL 2026 by January 27. While RCB remain keen to host their home matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, certain conditions imposed by the Karnataka state government may cause a bit of problem. RCB were asked to take "responsibility not only for stadium-related arrangements but also for the road outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, along with additional compliance measures". It also included restrictions on DJ usage and provisions for setting up a fire brigade unit.

Sources close to RCB revealed that the franchise believes that the state government was shifting 'administratives liabilities' on them and were not willing to take complete responsibility.

The franchise will be holding discussions with the state government as well as the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) before informing the BCCI about their final decision.

The franchise also wants KSCA to hold talks with the state government about the matter.

KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad said that the state cricket body is working with the government to get an unconditional clearance and added that the onus is now on RCB to take the IPL process forward.

"We are working to get an unconditional clearance from the Karnataka govt to host IPL and international matches at Chinnaswamy by end of February so that we hand it to BCCI then," he said.

"Onus is now on RCB to hold talks with Karnataka govt and take this forward, it's their responsibility to come back to Bengaluru and play and not take the game away from Bengaluru." Prasad added,

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will be hosting their IPL 2026 home matches in Pune and have already conveyed to the BCCI that the matches will not be held in Jaipur this year.