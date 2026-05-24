"It's not fair just to bring up (only) those four guys. As a group, a lot of the guys haven't been able to consistently perform -- that’s how I see it. Yes, they came from a very high level (of competition) in the World Cup and all that. (But) what you have to understand is that how you play for your national team and how you play for the IPL franchise, sometimes it is different because the personnel is different. The roles can be different, how you want to go about, so they had to switch up and there's nothing wrong with the effort that they put off the field training-wise and what they needed to do, and the conversations that we had with them,” said Jayawardene.