Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals will face Mumbai Indians in their final league-stage match of IPL 2026 on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. It is a must-win encounter for RR, as a victory will secure them a direct berth in the playoffs, while a defeat will end their campaign. With 14 points from 13 matches, Rajasthan's fate remains firmly in their own hands. The spotlight will once again be on batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been a key performer for RR this season. Meanwhile, already eliminated Mumbai Indians will look to sign off their campaign on a high. The much-anticipated contest between Sooryavanshi and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be one of the key highlights of the final afternoon game of IPL 2026. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 game:
MI vs RR Live: MI fans excited for the match
𝙎𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙙 𝙈𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞 before the action begins!#MumbaiIndians #OneFamily #ESAMatchDay | @ril_foundation pic.twitter.com/9yKMm3Q4Ba— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 24, 2026
MI vs RR Live: Pitch report
"It's the first day game here this season. They tell me it's 33 degrees but it feels like 43. You can see the sweat all over me already. Standing on pitch number 6. So just about the dimensions, away to my left, the bigger of the two square boundaries - 67 metres, 61 to my right, and 75 down the ground. This pitch, over the years, this pitch in Mumbai has always been good for batting. But this one looks bereft of grass. There's a little bit of grass here and there. Therefore I think the spinners will get some help. But this will be a pitch where there will be a lot of runs because this is a smaller ground, quick outfield so the ball will travel faster," reckon Ian Bishop and Sunil Gavaskar.
MI vs RR Live: MI playing for pride
If it is any consolation, MI’s record in the last five matches is similar to the Royals with three losses and two wins, but then the hosts will be determined to play for pride and the badge. The contest will provide MI’s struggling Indian stars Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma the chance to have one final crack with an impactful performance which would help their team sign off on a positive note.
IPL 2026 Live Score: Here's what Jayawardene said
"It's not fair just to bring up (only) those four guys. As a group, a lot of the guys haven't been able to consistently perform -- that’s how I see it. Yes, they came from a very high level (of competition) in the World Cup and all that. (But) what you have to understand is that how you play for your national team and how you play for the IPL franchise, sometimes it is different because the personnel is different. The roles can be different, how you want to go about, so they had to switch up and there's nothing wrong with the effort that they put off the field training-wise and what they needed to do, and the conversations that we had with them,” said Jayawardene.
IPL 2026 Live Score: Head coach on MI's performance
With Jasprit Bumrah (4 wickets), Hardik Pandya (172 runs, 4 wickets), Suryakumar (210) and Tilak Varma (356), MI had a healthy chunk of Indian players. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene said MI’s ordinary run this year cannot be put on the disappointing show from these four players alone.
MI vs RR LIVE: Tough season for Hardik
It was a difficult season for Hardik Pandya. Injury issues, questions over his captaincy and an overall bad show from MI meant that the focus was constantly on the all-rounder. In the recent past, news of a possible trade move has also started dominating headlines but both the team and the skipper will be looking to end the season on a high.
MI vs RR LIVE: Head-to-head record
When it comes to the head-to-head record, MI hold a narrow 16-15 advantage over Rajasthan Royals. At Wankhede Stadium it is 5-4. However, since 2023, Royals have a 4-3 lead in their encounters.
IPL 2026 Live Score: Scenarios explained
If RR win, they will reach the Playoffs.
If RR lose, they will be eliminated. Punjab Kings are on 15 points and a win for KKR will also take them to 15. In that case, Net Run Rate (NRR) will decide who goes to Top 4 with PBKS holding a slight advantage at this point.
IPL 2026 Live Score: Jaiswal on fire
More than Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fireworks at the top, it is Yashasvi Jaiswal who poses the biggest threat to the Mumbai Indians. The India opener, also a local boy, went hammer and tongs against Jasprit Bumrah and Co. in Guwahati, scoring a 32-ball 77, which sealed the fate of the game in the first half itself.
IPL 2026 Live Score: All eyes on Sooryavanshi
Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be grabbing all the limelight again for all the right reasons. With 579 runs in 13 matches, Sooryavanshi is one of the leading run-scorers of the tournament. Apart from this, he hammered 93 off 38 balls against Lucknow Super Giants and would be eager to repeats his heroics today.
MI vs RR Live: How can RR reach Playoffs?
A victory for RR will guarantee their spot in the top 4 as it will take their tally to 16 points from 14 matches. Punjab Kings are currently at 15 points, while the most number of points that Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals can end up on is 15 and 14, respectively. As a result, a win will be enough for RR to qualify. However, a defeat will eliminate them from the race.
MI vs RR Live: RR eye Playoffs spot
Rajasthan Royals would look to go full throttle in their bid to seal the last Indian Premier League playoffs spot when they take on a struggling Mumbai Indians. It will be a test of resilience and fitness for both the teams on a potentially hot and humid Sunday afternoon, as Mumbai Indians would be determined to sign off with a consolation win, while Rajasthan Royals would be aware that a defeat would knock them out.