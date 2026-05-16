Former Indian cricket team Kris Srikkanth believes that the mood in the Mumbai Indians camp looked lighter and the team seemed more united in Hardik Pandya's absence. Hardik missed the match against Punjab Kings on Thursday and with Suryakumar Yadav also not present, Jasprit Bumrah was the captain for the match. Srikkanth said that there was a renewed energy in the team as they pulled off a brilliant 6-wicket win over PBKS in Dharamsala. Shardul Thakur stunned everyone but taking a four-wicket haul while Tilak Varma slammed a fiery half-century to chase down the 201-run target.

"It is a good call. I think Bumrah coming in as captain is a fantastic move," Srikkanth said on YouTube.

"Definitely, definitely there is some issue. Definitely, the team's mood was more lighter. The team suddenly looks more united overall."

"Surya too didn't play in that match. He was not playing the match for personal reasons, he did not play the match. But whatever it is, the young side suddenly like you are saying. They come and Deepak Chahar is bowling well. That Raj Angad Bawa fellow is bowling decently. Everyone is performing. Tilak Varma performed brilliantly. Ryan Rickleton smashed and dominated with aggressive shots early on."

"Overall, like you said, the will to win, they will to succeed. Even though they were down in the dumps, they showed the will to succeed. That is the key in cricket. That energy was there," he added.

Srikkanth pointed out that Bumrah looked happy while bowling and even added that the rest of the bowling attack seemed more confident under his captaincy.

"And if you look at the bowling too, even Bumrah was smiling continuously. He was giving lots of confidence to the bowlers. And I thought Bumrah's captaincy made a huge difference to people like Deepak Chahar. And of course Shardul Thakur, because otherwise, they bowl loose deliveries and leak runs. Today, everyone took wickets," he concluded.

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