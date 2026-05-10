Mumbai Indians are eyeing back-to-back victories for the first time this season as they take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur this evening. The five-time champions snapped their three-game losing streak in their last outing, defeating Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. RCB, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after a narrow loss to LSG in Lucknow on Tuesday, which marked their second consecutive defeat. Weather could play a significant role as far as the IPL playoffs race is concerned.

There was heavy rain in Raipur on the eve of the clash, halting the practice sessions of both RCB and MI. While the forecast in Raipur has improved after Saturday's storms, a washout would be a significant blow to MI's already slim playoff hopes.

MI currently sit ninth with six points from 10 matches. If the match gets washed out, both teams will receive a point each. In that scenario, MI would move to 7 points and could only finish with a maximum of 13 points with 3 matches remaining.

With three teams already on 13 or more points, a washout is almost as bad as a loss for MI. Historically, the 16-point threshold has been considered the "safe" mark for qualification in a 10-team table.

While teams finishing with 14 points have occasionally sneaked into the playoffs, a washout would rob MI of the opportunity to fight for two points and would put them on the brink of elimination.

In that scenario, MI would need to win all of their remaining games and hope that the teams currently vying for the final spots do not exceed 13 points.

Furthermore, they would need a massive surge in their Net Run Rate to overtake either RCB or Punjab Kings-both of whom are already on 13 points-to snatch the final playoff berth.

For RCB, a washout would be frustrating but far from a disaster, as moving to 13 points with three games left keeps their destiny firmly in their own hands.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss