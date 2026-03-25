With an aim to clinch a record sixth title, Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians will enter the Indian Premier League 2026. The side has a settled core and one of the most balanced playing combinations for the season. While they have always had match-winners in the team, MI's lack of consistency has worsened over the past few seasons. The side has managed to reach the playoffs twice in the last four editions of the IPL and finished at the bottom spot in the remaining two. Just Mumbai Indians things!

MI, who have historically been recognised as "slow starters" or "late bloomers", will aim to put their best foot forward, considering how tough the competition has become.

Strengths

The side boasts an incredibly explosive batting line-up. From the top to the lower order, MI have some terrific players who could win a game single-handedly with the bat. Either Quinton de Kock or Ryan Rickelton is set to open with Rohit Sharma, with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, and Hardik Pandya to follow. Uncapped batter Naman Dhir has also impressed with his striking ability in the past two seasons.

It is worth noting that MI also have the option of West Indies' explosive middle-order batter Sherfane Rutherford. He scored runs at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 157.30 for Gujarat Titans last season.

MI's pace bowling attack is also solid, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the pack. Bumrah is an all-format great, and his presence on the field, along with New Zealand's Trent Boult, whose swing bowling makes life tough for opposition batters at the start of an innings, adds immense value. The duo is also invaluable during the death overs.

Apart from Bumrah and Boult, the experience of Deepak Chahar could also come in handy.

MI also have some quality all-rounders in Hardik Pandya and Will Jacks. The England all-rounder, who is a terrific hitter, impressed one and all with his bowling abilities in the T20 World Cup this year. Jacks picked up nine wickets in eight matches.

Weaknesses

An area that might trouble the five-time champions is their spin attack. MI are likely to have Mitchell Santner as their preferred choice. The concern is that the left-arm orthodox has failed to impress with the ball at the T20 World Cup 2026, which was played in India and Sri Lanka. Santner picked up only two wickets in eight matches in the tournament.

MI also have Afghanistan's rising star Allah Ghazanfar. Given that the spinner is just 20 years old, his lack of experience might be another concern for the side.

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock/Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (captain), Will Jacks, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.