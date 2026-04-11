Jasprit Bumrah's wicketless run in the ongoing Indian Premier League is not a concern, said Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard on Saturday, adding that the franchise will maintain a flexible approach with India batter Tilak Varma. Mumbai Indians, who are coming off two consecutive defeats after a winning start to IPL 2026, will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday aiming to snap the losing run.

“Sometimes the best form of attack is also defence. We're not looking too much into the wicketless nature of Jasprit Bumrah,” Pollard told reporters here ahead of MI's training session on Saturday.

Pollard was asked why Bumrah lacked pace against Rajasthan Royals when their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went hard against MI bowlers.

“If the ball is going at 100 knots out of the ground, you don't want to fight fire with fire, right? You want to try something different,” he replied.

“In our camp, we are not concerned about Jasprit Bumrah. There's no issues. You guys go into the intricacies of data and pace and wickets and all of that. We don't look at cricket like that,” Pollard added.

Pollard dismissed concerns over Will Jacks's delayed arrival, saying the England all-rounder is expected to join the squad soon.

“We are expecting him very soon. As you alluded to fitness issues, to my knowledge, I don't know anything about that,” he said, adding that Mitchell Santner has trained well in the lead-up to this contest.

Pollard said players will have to be flexible in the batting line-up when asked if Tilak's varying batting position could be behind his lack of runs.

“Everyone is flexible so you're not going to limit one particular number in terms of where they bat,” he said.

“I think everything has to be what the team requires at that particular time because then we can argue the fact as well that Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) has batted (at No.) three for us and India and done well, so we don't need to get into positions but what is required at that point in time.

Pollard, meanwhile, cautioned against a lack of support for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi when bowlers eventually begin to figure him out.

“At 15 years I was still at school playing club cricket and not even sure of having a career. But it's very exciting to see a young guy taking the world by storm,” he said when asked about the RR batter.

“One of the things I always say is let's not be on the bandwagon if you have a couple of failures and guys sort of figure him out, we then just trim (him) at the wayside and forget all about it." “I think that's the biggest fear for me as an individual being a cricketer that we all run with the hype and then when something happens...,” Pollard added.

Pollard heaped praise on veterans Rohit Sharma, who completed 15 years with Mumbai Indians, and RCB's Virat Kohli but said the contest here on Sunday is between two teams.

"It's a great honour, privilege and achievement for him or any individual to be in one franchise for 15 years. Not many people can say that. Luckily enough, I can say that,” Pollard said.

“Everyone has different motivations in playing for a long period of time. Imran Tahir playing somewhere in the world and he's about 46 or 47. (MS) Dhoni is still playing at 44. Fortunately, I'm still playing around the world at 39. So again, different things motivate individuals to continue playing.

“These guys have done well for cricket overall but we tend to just look at the age and they need to do this and they need to do that. I believe we should continue to honour these guys who have put smiles on our faces over a period of time and let them decide when it's time."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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