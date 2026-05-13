Chennai Super Kings veteran player MS Dhoni has reportedly not travelled with the team to Lucknow for their IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants. The contest is set to take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. The 44-year-old Dhoni suffered a calf strain ahead of the season. While he has recovered from the injury, the wicketkeeper-batter remains out of action for his team. In Dhoni's absence, Sanju Samson, the player CSK traded from Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, has been keeping the wickets.

Dhoni has opted not to travel to Lucknow with the CSK squad, Cricbuzz reported. He already had his ticket booked with the team but opted to skip the outing. If Dhoni misses the match against LSG, his fans would have to continue their wait to get a glimpse of their favourite player on the ground.

While Dhoni remains out of the CSK playing XI, he continues to give his valuable inputs to help the team grow.

CSK youngster Urvil Patel recently slammed the joint-fastest IPL fifty in 13 balls. He credited a crucial conversation with Dhoni for helping him produce his stunning record-equalling half-century against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026.

The explosive right-hander lit up the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday with a breathtaking 65 off just 23 deliveries, smashing eight sixes and matching the fastest fifty in IPL history.

Urvil also became the first batter in the tournament's history to hit six sixes within the first eight balls of an innings as CSK stormed to a massive powerplay total during their chase.

After struggling to convert starts in his previous outings, Urvil revealed that a dressing-room interaction with Dhoni, who has been sidelined with a calf injury since the start of the season, helped him regain clarity and confidence in his game.

"When I spoke to Mahi bhai when I got out early in a couple of matches, we were sitting together in the dressing room and I asked him, 'I'm getting out early, what should I do to convert the good start?' He said just one thing, 'I don't have any doubt in your skill. Whatever doubt is there is in your mind, so just stay clear and try to hit the right ball at the right place,'" Urvil said in a video shared by the IPL.

The youngster said Dhoni's reassurance removed self-doubt and allowed him to trust his natural attacking instincts.

"First and foremost, I will thank him for the wisdom he shared. I felt good, and it was a good performance, and I think he will be very happy," he added.

Urvil admitted the innings carried deep personal significance as it marked his maiden IPL fifty, achieved in historic fashion.

(With PTI inputs)

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