Trade window reports and rumours continue to increase ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, with the future of India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson the big talking point. Samson has been linked to five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in a deal that could see Ravindra Jadeja go back to Rajasthan Royals (RR). Questions have also been raised over whether MS Dhoni could have a minimized role if Samson moves to CSK, given the latter's pedigree as a captain and wicket-keeper. However, former CSK stalwart Subramaniam Badrinath has dismissed any chances of Dhoni having a smaller role.

Badrinath stated that, even if Samson joins, Dhoni would continue as a permanent member of the playing XI, and not be reduced to an Impact Player.

"MS Dhoni definitely won't play as an impact player. I don't think MS Dhoni will play as an impact player. If he plays, he will feature as a keeper," Badrinath said, speaking on Star Sports.

"He might not even play the full season, but he will be there as a wicketkeeper. Not sure as captain, but he will definitely be there as a keeper on the field. It will not happen that Dhoni is off the field, having left someone like Sanju Samson to keep wickets. He will take this decision and speak to Sanju Samson," Badrinath reasoned.

Badrinath, who played under Dhoni's captaincy for six seasons, explained that Dhoni's expertise of the conditions at CSK's home ground, Chepauk Stadium, is vital for the franchise's success.

"The main reason for Dhoni playing is he needs to be out there at the Chepauk," Badrinath said.

"I don't think MS Dhoni is going to be an impact player at all. Either he is going to play or call it, 'I'm done'. This is the value he carries, those small adjustments, some conversations with the bowlers. Even though Ruturaj Gaikwad is the captain, he still has some control over the proceedings. That's where his value is," Badrinath said.