Iconic India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter MS Dhoni left for Hyderabad ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday. After two back-to-back wins at home, CSK will be aiming to make it three in a row, this time away from home, while SRH will look to protect their fortress. SRH have won two of their five matches this season. Taking to their X handle, CSK posted a video of Dhoni boarding the team bus for the flight to Hyderabad.

However, it remains unclear whether Dhoni, who has been out of the tournament so far due to a calf strain, will feature in the match against SRH. The two-week time frame specified by CSK while announcing Dhoni's injury is now over.

Dhoni had a light stint in the nets ahead of his team's clash against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The 44-year-old is still working his way towards full fitness.

During the nets, as per ESPNCricinfo, Dhoni is yet to bat at full tilt and has been facing only throwdowns, particularly from batting coach and former CSK teammate Michael Hussey. During the training session, Dhoni also did not practise any wicketkeeping.

The legendary batter had not travelled with the team for their previous matches - neither to Guwahati and Bengaluru for their away games nor to Chepauk on matchdays at home.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference ahead of their home clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS), head coach Stephen Fleming had said that Dhoni remains an influential figure within the franchise.

"It is just a game without him. He is still heavily involved in the side, and his influence remains very strong," Fleming said.

In 278 IPL matches, Dhoni has scored 5,439 runs in 242 innings at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 fifties and a best score of 84*. He is the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament's history.

In last season's wooden-spoon finish, Dhoni scored 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of over 135, with a best score of 30*.

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