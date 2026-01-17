The Home Department, Government of Karnataka, has granted permission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host international and IPL matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The permission has been issued subject to specific terms and conditions prescribed by the government and concerned authorities. KSCA said it is confident of meeting all stipulated requirements and has already presented a detailed compliance roadmap before the Expert Review Committee.

The association reiterated its commitment to implementing all safety, security and crowd-management measures in letter and spirit.

KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad is expected to make a formal announcement

After the stampede incident last year following the RCB win, the state government tightened scrutiny on big-ticket events at Chinnaswamy and similar venues.

Permission was withheld/kept pending because authorities wanted KSCA to first prove readiness on safety especially crowd control, entry/exit flow management, ticketing & gate management, police deployment, CCTV/command control, fire and emergency response, and medical/ambulance arrangements.