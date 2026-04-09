Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta, who is a professional dancer and choreographer, recently received a lot of hate on social media. She posted a video after a match between her brother's side and Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out. The abandoned match ensured that KKR got one point - their first of IPL 2026 - after the two teams shared the points. Following the no-result, Shresta put up a hilarious post wearing a PBKS jersey. In the video, she said, "Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda ae. Lo, ditta ek point. (We Punjabis are big-hearted. So, we gave you a point)."

Later, Shresta revealed in a video that she had been receiving a lot of hate online. On Thursday, Shresta deleted the earlier video.

"I've decided to take down my recent video as it seems it was misunderstood by some. It was meant to be light-hearted banter, but I respect that not everyone saw it that way. However, it's been quite upsetting to receive not just negativity, but also a few threat messages over it. That's something I didn't expect, especially for something that was never intended to harm anyone," Shresta wrote on Instagram.

"I'm not removing the video because I believe I did something wrong, but because I respect my brother and his team, and I don't want this space to turn into one filled with negativity. Let's try to be a little kinder and more understanding with each other."

On Tuesday, Shresta claimed she had been receiving hate following her earlier post about PBKS giving a point. She added that she was not trolling anybody.

"Guys, I don't understand why hate is being spread. I mean, it's just a game. The videos being made are just for fun, and I am here to support my brother. I will continue to do that. No hate for any team - it's just a game. Everyone should take it sportingly," Shresta said in a video shared on her Instagram Story.

"I understand aggression. I wasn't trolling anybody. It was my way of celebrating, and I am going to continue doing that. I am just here to say no hate for anybody - only love. It's a game; we all should have fun. The rivalry should show, no matter what. There were no personal attacks. Just chill. Peace out, guys," she added

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