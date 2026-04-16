Chennai Super Kings pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the IPL due to a quadriceps injury. Ahmed, who was part of all the five games CSK have played thus far, reported pain in his right hip during the previous game against KKR on April 14. He was one of the consistent performers for CSK in the initial stage of the tournament. "It is a grade 2 tear and the rehab will take at least 10-12 weeks," said an IPL source. The left arm pacer has played 11 ODIs and 18 T20s for India with the last appearance coming in July 2024.

Earlier, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad on Tuesday said it is "coming together slowly" for Chennai Super Kings after the five-time IPL winners recorded a second consecutive win, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs here.

Undergoing a transition, CSK came into this contest after a comprehensive 23-run win over Delhi Capitals and produced another convincing show to beat KKR and move one spot up to eighth in the points table.

"Slowly, slowly, it is starting to come together, I feel," Gaikwad told broadcaster after the match.

"Everyone kind of knows what their role is, which overs and what lengths to bowl at. I think they are adjusting and adapting really well according to what (the) team needs.

"As I said, slowly, slowly, we are getting better and better and that is a good sign for us," he said.

Gaikwad said CSK were aiming for a total in range of 220 but what they eventually put on the board — 192/5 — was also good enough.

"We defended a good score. I felt it was a par score, given that the wicket drastically changed after the first seven or eight overs," he said.

"It started spinning a bit, it started stopping a bit. We were first looking at 220, 210, but then, we thought anything around 190, 180 would be a good score and after that, we just had to get a good power play in bowling," Gaikwad added.

CSK's win was set up by Noor Ahmad (4-0-21-3), who broke the back of KKR's chase with a flurry of wickets. The Afghan spinner said it was important to keep his fingers dry in the hot and humid conditions.

"The dew was there, and it was humid, so (I was trying to) keep my fingers dry and that helped me a lot to hit the right areas," he said.

"I think the ball was not coming really well to the bat and to get advantage of that, it was good. I will keep putting effort to contribute for my team in the coming matches," he said.

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