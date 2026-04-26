A bizarre off-the-field incident involving Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma has come to light following the match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. A video circulating on social media shows a fan forcibly grabbing and pulling Abhishek's hand after spotting the star cricketer at the team hotel. While the fan was visibly excited upon seeing the player, the incident left Abhishek visibly agitated, despite being surrounded by security officials. The encounter has sparked a heated debate among fans, with many suggesting the incident was a clear security breach.

Many fans also criticized the individual for invading Abhishek's personal space.

Abhishek Sharma got angry when a fangirl pulled his hand and tried to drag him towards herself at the SRH team hotel in Jaipur while he was leaving for the RR vs SRH match.



This does not look cool. Fans should know their limits. If a man had done the same thing, security... pic.twitter.com/abzTWsuwDz — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) April 25, 2026

Abhishek Sharma getting pulled by a girl at team hotel. Imagine if roles are reversed? pic.twitter.com/GCqMI05G4f — Deepu (@deepu_drops) April 26, 2026

Fans cross all the limits at times,



This girl tried to pull Abhishek Sharma just for a picture or something.



They don't understand boundaries, she pulled him like he was her toy.



If any man would've done this to a woman, she would've slapped him.

pic.twitter.com/LeAR6AC6gY — Vidhi (@vidhisharmx) April 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Abhishek slammed his third half-century of IPL 2026 to help SRH beat RR in a high-scoring encounter in Jaipur.

He scored a 29-ball 57, with 11 fours and a six, at a strike rate of over 196. During his knock, Abhishek overtook New Zealand stalwart Kane Williamson to become the third-highest run-getter for SRH.

In 82 matches and 79 innings, Abhishek has made 2,133 runs at an average of 29.21, with a strike rate of 169.28, including two centuries and two fifties and a best score of 141*, outdoing Williamson's 2,101 runs in 76 matches and 75 innings at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of over 126, with 18 fifties and a best score of 89*.

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