Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi brought out his trademark "notebook" celebration after dismissing Sai Sudharsan in their IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday. Despite incurring fines and a one-match suspension last season, Digvesh had made his intentions clear ahead of this campaign, stating he would continue to show the same intensity as he did the previous year. As promised, the notebook celebration was well and truly on display in Lucknow, with Digvesh seen "signing" on the ground after Avesh Khan completed the catch of Sudharsan at fine leg.

The 26-year-old might escape a fine this time since, instead of directing the gesture at the batter, he was seen "signing" the ground.

Regardless, Digvesh must monitor his demerit points closely this season. Under IPL regulations, totaling eight demerit points leads to a two-match suspension, while 11 points result in a three-match ban. Having racked up five demerit points last season, he is already walking a disciplinary tightrope.

Digvesh shot to fame in IPL 2025 for both his clinical bowling and his fiery "notebook" celebration. His explosive signature move was first seen after he dismissed uncapped Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Priyansh Arya in LSG's third match of that season.

While the celebration earned him several fines from the BCCI, it was a heated verbal spat with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Abhishek Sharma that ultimately saw him accumulate the five demerit points required for a one-match ban.

"This was his third Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season," the official IPL statement read at the time. "As he has now accumulated five demerit points-including previous infractions against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians-Digvesh will be suspended for LSG's next game against Gujarat Titans on May 22, 2025."

Digvesh has picked up three wickets in as many games this season for LSG.

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