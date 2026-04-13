The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash in the IPL 2026 on Sunday concluded with the Hardik Pandya-led franchise suffering its third consecutive defeat of the season. While RCB skipper Rajat Patidar set the Wankhede Stadium on fire with a 20-ball 50, Hardik tried his best to create a similar impact but was dismissed for 40 off 22 balls. As the MI skipper departed, however, his brother Krunal Pandya, who plays for RCB, celebrated the dismissal in extravagant fashion, highlighting how important the wicket was to him and his team.

Hardik was dismissed while trying to hit big against Jacob Duffy, RCB's top wicket-taker this season. As the MI skipper was caught by Romario Shepherd, Krunal's joy knew no bounds. Here's the video:

Bhaivalry was at it's peak, emotions running high #MIvRCB | [Mumbai Indians, Rohit, Kohli, Tilak, Rajat Patidar] pic.twitter.com/CTEtAgcNiB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 12, 2026

As for the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first but allowed RCB to reach 240/4 in 20 overs following half-centuries from Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Rajat Patidar. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik Pandya said that the Mumbai Indians conceded far too many runs and have been consistently playing catch-up in both batting and bowling during recent games. He stressed the need for the team to reflect and reassess their strategies to regain momentum, especially in the powerplay.

"We conceded way too many as well. For the last couple of games, as a bowling unit and as a batting unit, we have been catching up. We really need to reflect on what we can best do and how we can get the momentum we require. A lot of things need a rethink. We have to see what other options we can have with the bat and the ball. We still need to bat and bowl well. If you do that, irrespective of the toss, we should be fine. We are talking about how to get some momentum in the powerplay. We are trying to catch up in both departments. We will see what we can do in the next game," Pandya said.

Mumbai Indians made a strong start while chasing 241, with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton powering them to 62/0 in the powerplay. However, Rohit's injury and the quick wickets of Rickelton and Tilak Varma falling in the same over shifted the momentum.

Despite fighting knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, MI kept losing wickets at key moments. A late blitz from Sherfane Rutherford (71* off 31) kept hopes alive, but they ultimately fell short, finishing at 222/5 and losing by 18 runs.

Hardik Pandya praised Rutherford, saying the team was excited to sign him because of his renowned power-hitting ability. He added that Rutherford's strong performance provides the Mumbai Indians with an extra cushion and more confidence going forward.

With ANI Inputs

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