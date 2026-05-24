For DC, it has been a season to forget. Injuries and absentees haven't helped, but ultimately Axar Patel and co. have failed to string together a consistent season. The form of star Indians like Axar himself or spin partner Kuldeep Yadav have added to their problems, while selection dilemmas in the batting order have also plagued DC.



DC have now not qualified for 5 IPL seasons in a row.