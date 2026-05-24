Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face a do-or-die situation as they host Delhi Capitals (DC) in their final IPL 2026 league match, in Kolkata on Sunday. KKR have a slim chance of making the IPL 2026 playoffs, and need to win by a huge margin to overtake Punjab kings in the points table. However, they also have to hope that Rajasthan Royals lose to Mumbai Indians in the ongoing day game. Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR have won six of their last seven games, and head into the fixture with form on their side. On the other-hand, Axar Patel's DC are playing for pride, having already been knocked out of the playoffs race. There is also a big threat of rain in Kolkata during the match. (Live Scorecard)
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score | KKR vs DC LIVE Updates, IPL 2026, straight from Kolkata:
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: Toss in 10 minutes
We are just about 10 minutes away from toss time at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Given the stakes, it will be very interesting to see what the toss-winning captain elects to do.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: KKR to go for aggressive approach?
KKR have a couple of technically sound players in their top order, but not the most aggressive ones, in Ajinkya Rahane and Manish Pandey. With a big win the need of the hour, could we see Cameron Green, Rovman Powell and Rinku Singh promoted up the order today?
KKR vs DC LIVE: DC to experiment with youngsters?
Delhi Capitals could continue trying youngsters, as they have in their last few games. Sahil Parakh, Abishek Porel, Madhav Tiwari and Vijay Tripurana are among the players who have played for DC recently. Expect the trend to continue!
KKR vs DC LIVE: Not looking good for KKR!
As it stands, Mumbai Indians are 49/4 after 6 overs, chasing a target of 206 against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Remember, if RR win, KKR are out of the playoffs race before they even play the last match!
KKR vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals out of the running
For DC, it has been a season to forget. Injuries and absentees haven't helped, but ultimately Axar Patel and co. have failed to string together a consistent season. The form of star Indians like Axar himself or spin partner Kuldeep Yadav have added to their problems, while selection dilemmas in the batting order have also plagued DC.
DC have now not qualified for 5 IPL seasons in a row.
KKR vs DC LIVE: KKR's injury headache
KKR have just announced wicket-keeper batter Luvnith Sisodia as a replacement for injured pacer Matheesha Pathirana. However, their bigger worry is the season-ending injury of youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who is their top run-scorer in IPL 2026 with 422 runs. As a result, we might see either Tejasvi Dahiya or even Sisodia given a game today.
Not to forget that mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy continues to play through the pain of a hairline fracture on his toe!
KKR vs DC LIVE: Rain threat in Kolkata
According to Google Weather, there is a 10% chance of rain in Kolkata between 7 PM and 8 PM, which is around when the match starts. However, the good news is that the chance of rain has decreased from 60% to 10% over the last hour.
KKR vs DC LIVE: How can KKR qualify for playoffs?
KKR enter the game with a slim chance of qualifying for the playoffs. First, they need Mumbai Indians to beat Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing day match in Mumbai. Should that happen, KKR then need to win by a big margin to leapfrog Punjab Kings in the points table.
What KKR need to overtake PBKS:
- If batting first, win by roughly 77 runs.
- If batting second, chase down target in roughly 12 overs.
IPL 2026 LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. It's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosting Delhi Capitals (DC) at the iconic Eden Gardens, with a playoffs spot still up for grabs!
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.