Zimbabwe cricket team fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani was handed a two-year ban by the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he chose to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite having a contract with a PSL side. The pacer went unsold at both IPL and PSL auctions but was later signed by Islamabad United as a replacement player. However, Muzarabani decided to give up his deal and join Kolkata Knight Riders as replacement for Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman. KKR earlier terminated Mustafizur's contract amid the ongoing political tensions between India and Bangladesh.

Muzarabani has already played two games for KKR and he registered impressive figures of 4/41 in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency. Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game. Such conduct, if left unaddressed, erodes the reliability of dealings and the confidence that franchises, regulators, and stakeholders place in professional engagements," read a statement from the PSL.

"The two-year ban reflects the gravity of the breach," it added.

South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch was handed a one-year ban last season for a similar reason. This year, Dasun Shanaka and Spencer Johnson also took similar decisions and are expected to face similar sanctions from PSL.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni had a light stint in the nets ahead of his team's clash against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk Stadium but remains unlikely for the clash, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Dhoni has missed all four of his team's IPL clashes this season so far due to a calf strain and is also unlikely to play the fifth one against KKR. The 44-year-old is still working his way towards full fitness. On March 28, CSK had issued a statement that Dhoni was to miss the first two weeks of the season due to his injury issue and would undergo rehab. The two-week limit has just expired, but Dhoni has yet to demonstrate his match fitness.

During the nets, as per ESPNCricinfo, Dhoni is yet to bat full tilt and has been facing only throwdowns, particularly from batting coach and ex-CSK teammate Michael Hussey. During the training season, Dhoni also did not practice any wicketkeeping.

The legendary batter has not travelled with his team for their matches, neither to Guwahati and Bengaluru for their away games or to Chepauk on the match days at home.

(With ANI inputs)

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