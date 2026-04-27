Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who had to bear the brunt of a controversial third umpire decision in the match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, has now been fined 20 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point. The penalty was levied for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct, as he expressed dissent and frustration over his debatable dismissal for 'obstructing the field'. In an official statement from the IPL, it said Raghuvanshi was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match."

The IPL statement read: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, batter & wicket-keeper, Kolkata Knight Riders, has been fined 20% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 38 against Lucknow Super Giants.

Raghuvanshi was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match.” The incident occurred in the 5th over, when, after being given out for ‘obstructing the field', Raghuvanshi struck the boundary cushion with his bat in an aggressive manner and subsequently threw his helmet into the dugout in a similar manner.

Raghuvanshi admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction.

The incident took place in the fifth over of KKR's innings after Raghuvanshi was given out for obstructing the field. Following the dismissal, he was seen striking the boundary cushion with his bat in frustration before throwing his helmet into the dugout.

"Raghuvanshi was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match." The incident occurred in the 5th over, when, after being given out for 'obstructing the field', Raghuvanshi struck the boundary cushion with his bat in an aggressive manner and subsequently threw his helmet into the dugout in a similar manner," the statement added.

Level 1 breaches carry penalties ranging from official reprimands to fines and demerit points, depending on the severity of the offence.

"Raghuvanshi admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction," the IPL statement concluded.

Coming to the match, KKR edged out LSG in a thrilling Super Over clash in IPL 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday night.

Chasing a tense finish, LSG needed seven off the final ball when Mohammed Shami launched a six over long-off to force the game into a Super Over.

With ANI Inputs

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