Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli is going through an uncharacteristic lean patch in IPL 2026, having registered two ducks in a row and failed to score a fifty in four successive games. Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck in RCB's previous game against Mumbai Indians (MI), getting out after mishitting an aggressive shot. Legendary Australia all-rounder and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Shane Watson expressed hope that Kohli would look to play a similarly aggressive shot in their encounter in Raipur on Wednesday.

"We just hope that he (Kohli) tries to play a shot like he did in the last game, a more aggressive shot right at the start of his innings," Watson said, speaking in the pre-match press conference.

However, Watson admitted that Kohli is smart enough to not play an ill-timed stroke again.

"Every team is always going to have plans against Virat where you perceive there's a weakness to be, but we all know, with 'King' Kohli, he knows exactly how to better try and navigate that as well as possible," Watson added.

"We know we've got to be right on from ball one with Virat. Otherwise, he just sets a platform and a quick platform for his team so amazingly well, and he has over the years. So we have fingers crossed that we can start very well and hope that he might make a rare error," he further said.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have pulled themselves back into the fringes of the playoffs race with four wins on the trot. After going winless in their first six matches of IPL 2026, a win against RCB on Wednesday would leave them just two points behind the playoff spots.

RCB, on the other hand, would take back the No. 1 spot in the points table if they beat KKR.

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