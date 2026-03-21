Kolkata Knight Riders were conducting a press conference at Eden Gardens on Friday. Even before it could get started, a controversial comment from their bowling coach and mentor, Dwayne Bravo, sparked an awkward moment. KKR's head coach Abhishek Nayar, batting coach Shane Watson and Bravo were sitting for the press conference, with captain Ajinkya Rahane accompanying the trio. Unaware that the mics were already turned on, Bravo got involved in a funny chat with his fellow coaches.

In the light-hearted interaction, the West Indian accidentally mentioned that he had "two chicks" at his house. As soon as the words came out of his mouth, Rahane reacted promptly. The KKR skipper reminded Bravo that the microphones were on. "Mics are on. Be careful about what you are talking about," said Rahane. The entire incident was recorded on camera. Social media users blasted Bravo for his used of words.

Bravo saying I have 2 chicks in my house. Which chicks he is talking about ? Rahane telling mics are on be carefull. Where is the seriousness of the mentor ? pic.twitter.com/nH6jdVbt4z — Venky Mama (@venkymama100) March 20, 2026

KKR have had to deal with setbacks in the pace department. Harshit Rana has been ruled out, while there remains uncertainty over Matheesha Pathirana's availability.

Despite the setbacks, Bravo expressed confidence in the bowling unit, particularly the spin attack led by Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

"Yeah, I think in any tournament with any team, once you lose some of the key bowling options, these are not things you plan for, but these are things you have to accept.

"The good thing about Indian cricket, especially at the moment, there's a lot of depth.

"There're the likes of Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi... These guys are also players who have played IPL before. They are young, exciting talents. So for me personally, I'm happy, along with Tim (Southee), to work with this group of fast bowlers.

"We have the best spin duo in the entire competition. So from a bowling point of view, I think we will be fine.

"Also, don't forget Vaibhav (Arora), who had a fantastic season last year. So yeah, we lost some key players, but I feel comfortable to know that we have what it takes to replace those guys," Bravo said.

KKR begin their IPL 2026 campaign with a match against Mumbai Indians on March 29 at Wankhede Stadium.