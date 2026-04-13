Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Rasikh Salam Dar's actions on Sunday left former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar visibly frustrated. The incident occurred during the IPL 2026 match between RCB and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing a daunting target of 241, MI were in the 16th over of their innings when Rasikh suffered cramps and took an injury break. The physio rushed onto the field to attend the pacer, who soon returned to continue bowling. However, the same issue cropped up twice again in quick succession, drawing clear annoyance from Gavaskar in the commentary box.

Gavaskar, who was on air at the time, criticised the frequent injury stoppages, stating that they disrupt the over rate and suggesting that players should leave the field for treatment and return only once they are fully fit.

"Just go off the field, get treatment, and then come back. Whatever it is, the remaining deliveries should be bowled by another bowler. But again, now this is what-the third time the physio has come in. Are we going to see the same thing over and over again?" Gavaskar said during commentary.

After Rasikh suffered cramps for the third time, he was taken off the field for treatment, and Romario Shepherd completed the remaining deliveries of the over. Although Rasikh returned to the field before the final over, the on-field umpire did not allow him to bowl as he had not spent the mandatory amount of time back on the field following his injury break.

Talking about the match, RCB edged past MI by 18 runs in a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium, powered by a dominant batting display and timely breakthroughs with the ball.

Batting first, RCB produced a near-perfect innings, posting a daunting 240/4 on the back of explosive knocks from Phil Salt (78 off 36), Virat Kohli (50 off 38), and skipper Rajat Patidar (53 off 20), followed by a late flourish from Tim David (34* off 16).

"Feel amazing. I think, whenever we come here in Mumbai, especially at this ground, the atmosphere, the fans, and playing along with them and playing in the full-packed stadium - that's a different feeling. (fearless nature of their batting) It was, I would say it's a more clarity about the every individual, I would say (on the strong batting). And the way Virat bhai and Salt started the innings, I think that kept us in the driving seat," said RCB skipper Patidar at the post-match presentation.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi