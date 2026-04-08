England waited for Jos Buttler to return to form during the T20 World Cup. He went through 16 T20 innings but a half century did not come off his blade. There were questioned raised on his T20 future at the end of the World Cup. But Buttler, answered his doubters with a sparkling 52 off 27, dominating every arc in Feroz Shah Kotla. He also became the only non West Indies batter to hit 600 T20 6s. England exited the tournament in the semi-finals. He had endured a horror World Cup. Jos the Boss has now ended the draught against Delhi, not In England colours but Gujarat colours in IPL.

A day ahead of the game, Sai Sudharsan, the Gujarat opener had revealed that Buttler was closest to a comeback. Within 24 hours, the English batter was back dominating the opposition.

Gujarat lost Sudharsan early, but Buttler flipped the script instantly. He smashed a 24-ball fifty, finishing with 52 off 27, tearing into Delhi's attack, a knock studded with three fours and five sixes.

He had a 60 run stand with skipper Shubman Gill and completely took down Delhi pacer Mukesh Kumar in the 5th over of the innings during which the English batter sent down three big sixes and with that one clear message.

He became the first England player to hit 600 T20 sixes during a fiery knock vs DC in IPL 2026. That elite list has the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran.

Gill watched the fun on the other end as Buttler displayed his full range of shots at the Feroz Shah Kotla and had the home crowd applauding.



Buttler now has notched up 99 T20 half-centuries from 496 matches. He has nearly 14,000 runs at a strike rate of over 146. These numbers underline his pedigree in white ball format.

For a winless Gujarat Titans this comes as a timely boost and the confidence that one of its most dangerous weapon is firing again.

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