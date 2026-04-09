Gujarat Titans (GT) stole victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) by just 1 run in a dramatic IPL 2026 encounter on Wednesday. Needing 2 off the final ball, DC batter David Miller missed Prasidh Krishna's delivery. However, GT wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler made a terrific direct hit, resulting in Kuldeep Yadav getting run-out as he looked to scramble a single. Needing 13 off the final over, DC brought the equation down to 2 off 2 balls. But Krishna roared back with two excellent final deliveries to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

WATCH:

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: As it happened

Gujarat Titans edged Delhi Capitals by one run in a humdinger finish in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which will be replayed in the minds of everyone inside the Arun Jaitley Stadium for a long time to come. David Miller very nearly pulled off the impossible, but the run-out of Kuldeep Yadav on the last ball led to one of the great IPL finishes going in GT's favour, as they got their first win of IPL 2026.

Miller had been extraordinary. Arriving at the crease with Delhi still some distance from the target, he retired hurt on 12 due to an injured left hand. When he came back, boundaries came in clusters off his bat. Miller ended up at 41 not out off 20 balls in the end, and yet it wasn't enough to give Delhi Capitals a win, as they ended up at 209/8.

The pivotal moment came with two runs needed off two balls: Miller turned down a single off the penultimate ball, gambling on finishing it himself rather than trusting Kuldeep with the equation. Prasidh, with nerves of steel, denied him the winning finish with a short, slower ball, as Kuldeep was run out by a sharp throw from Jos Buttler, leaving Miller and DC heartbroken.

KL Rahul had given Delhi every reason to believe with a fluent 92 off 52 balls, laced with 11 fours and four sixes. But Rashid Khan had done the bulk of the damage with the ball to keep GT in the game, and eventually won the match at the end in a dramatic fashion.

With IANS inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi