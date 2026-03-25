India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly checked into the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru as part of a structured workload management programme ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Bumrah's stint at the CoE is primarily focused on strength and conditioning, with the programme designed by the BCCI's medical team keeping India's white-ball tour of England in July as a key priority. The tour will feature five T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The premier fast bowler is understood to have continued bowling during his time at the facility and is expected to link up with his IPL franchise, the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), shortly, ESPNCricinfo reported. He is likely to be available for their IPL 2026 opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29.

Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief for Team India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final, where he picked up a four-wicket haul in his four-over spell to help his side defend their crown and clinch a second consecutive title. The fast bowler concluded his campaign as the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker alongside teammate Varun Chakaravarthy and was also adjudged Player of the Match for his heroics in the summit clash against New Zealand.

The Men in Blue defeated the Black Caps by 96 runs to win the tournament on Sunday (March 8) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The victory made India the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title and the first to win the tournament on home soil.

A mainstay of the Mumbai Indians since his IPL debut, Bumrah has claimed 186 wickets in 148 appearances and is closing in on the record held by Lasith Malinga, being just nine wickets away from becoming the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have begun their preparations at the Wankhede Stadium as they endeavour to secure a record sixth IPL title. The franchise last lifted the trophy in 2020 and is currently experiencing its longest title drought since their first triumph in 2013.

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