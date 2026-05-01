Gujarat Titans player Jason Holder's catch to dismiss Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar during their IPL 2026 match on Thursday triggered huge controversy. Patidar top-edged Arshad Khan's short ball high into the air. Holder ran to his right from deep backward square leg and took a stunning diving catch. Kagiso Rabada was also converging, but Holder managed to avoid a collision and completed the catch. What sparked debate over the legality of the catch was the fact that Holder was not in complete control after taking it when the ball appeared to touch the ground with his fingers around it.

After the game, Holder gave details of the catch. He said, "I did see him (Rabada), hoping I didn't run into him. I had an eye on him. My biggest thing was to get there. I welcomed it as it came. Just happy to hold on to the chance and happy to help the team win."

Holder was adjudged Player of the Match, having returned figures of 2/29 in his quota of four overs. He also took a total of three catches.

"It was one of those nights. The energy was quite high and credit to KG (Kagiso Rabada) and (Mohammed) Siraj for bowling in the powerplay that well," Holder said.

"The way this franchise operates is very nice. It's about having an open mind and being switched on and being able to execute," he added.

Gujarat Titans registered a four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the game in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

After being invited to bat first, Virat Kohli provided RCB with a fiery start but failed to take his innings deep. On the other hand, the GT bowlers bowled with discipline and bundled out RCB for 155 runs. Arshad Khan was the pick of the GT bowlers, with figures of 3/22.

In the chase, Shubman Gill scored a blazing 43 off 18 balls, effectively taking RCB out of the contest. GT eventually reached home with 25 balls to spare.

The result of the match saw the IPL 2026 points table remain unchanged, with RCB still holding second position and Gujarat Titans placed fifth.

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