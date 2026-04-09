Following his side's win over Delhi Capitals (DC) by one run, Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan, adjudged the Player of the Match for his 3/17 in four overs, said that getting an in-form Sameer Rizvi for a golden duck gave him a lot of confidence. Miller, after skipping a single on the penultimate ball of the innings with two runs needed, failed to connect the final ball, with Kuldeep Yadav being run out by Jos Buttler while looking for the final-ball single to level the scores.

However, Rashid was the one who put DC in a spot of bother, quickly dismissing Nitish Rana (5) and Rizvi (0), and taking out skipper Axar Patel in single digits. Axar had come in to replace Miller, who had one point and had to leave the field due to a finger injury scare. Rashid's spell stood out when Mohammed Siraj (0/52), Prasidh Krishna (2/52), and Ashok Sharma (0/45 in three overs) leaked runs.

Speaking during the post-match, Rashid said, "Quite happy with how things were coming. think I am pretty happy with the win. I am getting a very good feeling and try my best to hit the right area consistently and make it spin both ways. (on getting Rizvi) Yeah, I think that after long, I got such a wicket. And like, with just as a legspinner, he wants that kind of a delivery, which you beat the batter with the wrong'un and beat him. But, yeah, quite happy with that. That is something which gave me so much confidence."

On being involved in yet another close game with GT, a side reputed to be involved in thrilling matches, he said, "Well, one of the closest games, like, we have been part of the closest game for a long time from the last four, five years. The GT team has been part of such close games, but I think it was just about making sure we focus on each and every delivery at a time. And, let us just give your hundred per cent, bowl the right delivery which is hard to hit. And I think so happy to be on the winning side at the end."

GT star batter Jos Buttler, who marked a return to form with a half-century after 16 innings, scored 52 in 27 balls, with three fours and five sixes. Buttler reflected on getting back to scoring runs and the 'change of shoe trick', which has functioned as a superstition of sorts to help him get back to form.

"Great to get the win. We desperately needed a win, so glad we managed to sneak through. (on his batting). I have been searching for them (runs) a little bit, but felt in good touch, actually, since I have been here. So I have played for long enough to know that it will come back at some point. So you just got to keep working through it. (change of shoes the trick?) Change of shoes. That is actually throughout the years. Yeah, if I cannot score runs, I change my shoes," he said.

On the last ball run out, he said, "A very lucky throw, but yeah, obviously delighted."

DC opted to bowl first, and knocks from skipper Shubman Gill (70 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes), Washington Sundar (55 in 32 balls, with six fours and two sixes), and Jos Buttler (52 in 27 balls, with three fours and five sixes) took GT to 210/4.

A sensational 92 from KL Rahul in 52 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes, and knocks from Pathum Nissanka (41 in 24 balls, with six fours and a six) and David Miller (41* in 20 balls, with three fours and three sixes) took Delhi close.

DC is standing in fourth spot on the table with two wins and a loss, while GT has moved to sixth spot with one win and two losses.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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