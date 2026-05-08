A second consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) remain in the third spot in the points table. The Rajat Patidar-led franchise looked in pole position to grab one of the top two spots, having won four of their first five matches. However, the situation is now far more complex, with the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings occupying the top two positions. From their four remaining fixtures, RCB are yet to face second-placed Punjab Kings and table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad. Hence, the franchise still has its Qualifier 1 hopes in its own hands. However, defeats against these two teams could put even their top-four hopes in jeopardy. (IPL 2026 Points Table)

RCB's IPL 2026 Play-off Scenarios:

Scenario 1: If RCB win all four of their remaining matches (against MI, KKR, PBKS, and SRH), they will reach 20 points. This virtually guarantees a top-two finish, as 20 points have historically secured a top-two spot in the 10-team format.

Scenario 2: If RCB win three out of their four remaining games, they will finish on 18 points. This is where their +1.234 NRR becomes a "virtual point." If other teams like SRH or PBKS also finish on 18 points, RCB's superior NRR will almost certainly place them above their rivals. However, they must beat SRH or PBKS in their head-to-head fixtures to directly stall their opponents' progress.

Scenario 3: Finishing on 16 points makes a top-two finish highly dependent on other results. If RCB win just two of their last four league matches, SRH must lose at least two of their remaining three games, or PBKS must lose at least three of their remaining four, for RCB to finish second or higher. Additionally, RR and GT (currently on 12 points) must not win more than two of their remaining games.

RCB need to treat their next two fixtures as "must-wins" to avoid a last-minute scramble. Their massive NRR means that if they win three more games, they are almost certain to leapfrog any other team finishing on 18 points. However, another loss could see them slip into a mid-table battle where they might have to settle for an Eliminator spot (3rd or 4th).

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