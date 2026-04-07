Arguably the most fearsome team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from the batting standpoint, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), haven't enjoyed a particularly pleasant start to the 2026 season. With two defeats in three matches, SRH have plenty to improve on, as far as the remainder of the campaign is concerned. As pundits sit down and dissect the issues within the Hyderabad roster, the lack of experience in the bowling unit is clearly visible. With Pat Cummins not available for selection yet, the bowling unit becomes weaker. But the team's hard-hitting wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen feels the batters are as much to blame for the poor start.

Responding to a query by NDTV, Klaasen stressed that the batters have been about 40 runs shy of their desired target in the first three games of the season. With Pat Cummins yet to be declared fit and the franchise losing Brydon Carse, sustaining an injury, SRH have had to rely on some rookie bowlers to step up.

Yet, Klaasen isn't blaming the bowling unit for the two defeats, saying the batters have also not been able to hit the desired targets.

"I think we have messed up about 40 runs over the last three games, so there is still a lot of work for our batters to do. Obviously, if you miss a player like Pat Cummins in any team or any format, that is a big loss," Klaasen said. Heinrich Klaasen spoke on JioStar Press Room ahead of TATA IPL 2026 - Rivalry Week, starting from 12th to 18th April.

"Losing Brydon Carse as well, after he got hit on the hand, really did not help our plans either. However, the rest of the group is super experienced, especially our pace department. The wickets have been good in the two games where we struggled, we simply did not execute with the bat like we wanted to," he added.

The South African further explained the team's philosophy, saying putting 220-230 runs on the board in every single match is the job of the batting team, post which the role of the bowlers comes into play. Hence, calling the bowling lineup 'weak' isn't right according to Klaasen.

"It is easy to say our bowlers lack experience or are under the pump, but in the two games we lost, the batters left about 20 to 30 runs on the board. When we played KKR, we put enough runs on the board and that is our job. We need to reach that 220 or 230 mark, as that is why we set up the team the way we did, to give our bowlers a proper chance of defending," he concluded.

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