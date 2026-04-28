Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel confirmed that Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has joined the squad and will be available for selection from May 1, subject to workload management. Speaking after DC's loss to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday night, Axar said Starc has received the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) and is expected to feature in the upcoming matches. "Yes, Mitchell Starc has joined. He has got the NOC from the 1st, so he can play after that. His workload is being monitored. Whenever he is available, we will look to play him," the DC captain said during the post-match press conference.

Starc's return is expected to bolster Delhi's bowling attack as the team heads into a crucial phase of the tournament. Known for his pace and ability to deliver in high-pressure situations, the left-arm quick could provide much-needed experience and firepower to the Capitals' lineup.

The 36-year-old left-armer has been out of action since late January following a heavy workload during the Ashes, where he was named Player of the Series for claiming 31 wickets at an average of 19.93. Starc bowled over 150 overs across five Tests before featuring in five matches for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

His last appearance came in a game against the Perth Scorchers, where he suffered a fall on his left shoulder and elbow while attempting a catch. Though he took a break in February, lingering soreness upon his return to bowling delayed his IPL arrival.

Meanwhile, Delhi suffered a one-sided loss to the defending champions RCB at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

RCB opted to field first, and excellent spells from Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) reduced DC to 75 in 16.3 overs, with Abishek Porel (30) and David Miller (19) offering some resistance. RCB batters came out all guns blazing as Jacob Bethell (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes), Devdutt Padikkal (34* in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes), and Virat Kohli (25* in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes) sealed the chase in 6.3 overs.

With this win, RCB have registered their sixth win in eight matches, with 12 points to their name. RCB are at number two in the points tally. This fifth defeat for DC, who have won three, keeps them at seventh spot in the points table.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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