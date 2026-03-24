Just days after making headlines for purchasing a Ferrari supercar reportedly worth Rs 12 crore, star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has made another fascinating revelation. The 32-year-old, who is set to lead Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, said that he listens to the devotional hymn 'Hanuman Chalisa' even in his Ferrari. At an event, Pandya stated that listening to the song gives him "positive energy", a revelation that was met with great uproar from the crowd.

"Now it's so fascinating that I have a Ferrari and I still listen to the Hanuman Chalisa inside the car. So it's cool. God has been kind," Pandya said at an event, where MI batting coach Kieron Pollard was also present.

"I think everyone will agree with me as well that no song can give you as much positive energy as the Hanuman Chalisa. I'm very clear with that," Pandya added.

Hardik Pandya said : "I have a Ferrari right now, but even in that I listen to the Hanuman Chalisa. Everyone would agree that no other song can give you the kind of positive energy that the Hanuman Chalisa does." pic.twitter.com/cF1forQkqs — (@rushiii_12) March 23, 2026

After playing a crucial role in helping India win the T20 World Cup 2026, a video of Pandya in his new luxurious Ferrari 12Cilindiri went viral on social media. Pandya was spotted in the car alongside girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.

Pandya on Sunday said he began his career as a "pure batter" and credited hard work and a willingness to go the extra mile for his rise as one of the country's most valuable cricketers.

"I was just a pure batter who batted all his 17-19 years of young age... I only knew one thing, if you tell people to run 12 rounds, I ran 15 rounds. So from there out of the blue, someone sees me and one year later I play Ranji Trophy," said the 32-year-old at an MI promotional event.

Pandya will lead Mumbai Indians for the third season in a row in IPL 2026. Their first match is against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29.

With PTI inputs