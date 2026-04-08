Fresh from his match-winning performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohammed Shami returns to his 'home' ground, Eden Gardens, to face Kolkata Knight Riders, sounding a quiet warning to the opposition. Winless after three matches, embattled Kolkata Knight Riders take on Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday, their third home game in a row.

"You always have that home advantage playing at Eden Gardens," Shami said on Tuesday, speaking alongside Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane and his deputy Rinku Singh at the unveiling of third season of Bengal Pro T20 League.

"You understand the conditions, the pitch behaviour because you've played there for a long time and spent a lot of time on that ground.

"So that benefit is always there. If I come here and play against KKR, there will be some advantage for me being a 'local'." The fast bowler produced a stunning 2/9, including 18 dot balls, as the Rishabh Pant-led side secured their first win of the season, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in their previous match in Hyderabad.

Despite his consistent performances for Bengal following his return from injury, Shami has remained out of the national team. He was among the top six wicket takers in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy, claiming 37 scalps at an impressive average of 16.72.

Shami also played a key role in Bengal's run to the semifinals, including a standout performance of 8/90, though the team eventually lost to champions Jammu and Kashmir after taking a first-innings lead.

"Hum mazdoor aadmi hain, humein bas ball daalni hai (we are like labourers, we just have to keep bowling)," Shami quipped.

"There will be ups and downs in life -- injuries and all -- but you should never forget your ground-level hard work.

"If you chase too many 'fancy things', that becomes your weakness. Nowadays everyone is after social media." The Uttar Pradesh-born pacer reiterated his deep connection with Bengal, calling it his 'karm bhoomi', and stressed that his hunger for the game remains intact.

"I'm born into a farmer's family and I've not left my roots. As a player, I still have that hunger. If you want to play at that level again, you must have that drive in you.

"For me, domestic cricket is as important as any format. I always prioritise domestic cricket, and I've always said this -- even though I was born in Uttar Pradesh, Bengal is my 'karm bhoomi'.

"Jab tak mere andar khelne ke liye jaan hai mein Bengal ke liye kheloonga (as long as I have the strength and motivation in me, I will keep playing for Bengal)," he signed off.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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