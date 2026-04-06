Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer continues to prove his value not only as a leader but also as a batter with every passing game. After guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024, Iyer led Punjab Kings to their first playoff appearance and an IPL final in 2025-ending an 11-year drought for the franchise. In the ongoing season, PBKS have won their first two matches, reflecting the balance and overall strength of the squad under his leadership. Despite his consistent performances in the IPL and domestic cricket, Iyer's place in India's T20I setup remains uncertain.

The 31-year-old was notably left out of India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, raising questions about his future in the shortest format at the international level.

Impressed by Iyer's growth and maturity as a captain, Punjab Kings pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar heaped praise on the skipper and even backed him as a potential future captain of India's T20I team.

"I think he's someone who has always backed his bowlers and players. It doesn't matter if you've been doing well or not, that is something very important for a bowler. He's done exceptionally well in this format and has been playing for India. I'm sure he'll be the Indian captain soon," Vyshak told India Today during a virtual media interaction.

Vyshak has taken five wickets in two matches this season for PBKS, surpassing the four scalps he managed last year, and has relied on wide yorkers and slower bouncers to get his wickets against Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Ahead of the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Vyshak laid out the mindset that has made him one of the more reliable pace options at a time where totals of 200-plus have become almost routine.

"Honestly, I mean, it's all about how I feel about the game when I'm bowling. If I know that I'm confident about that particular day, it's when I know that I'm nailing my yorkers. I think it doesn't matter which batter is there or who's batting.

"I know that as long as I am doing what I'm supposed to do, I'm going to win that challenge. It doesn't matter if it goes for a boundary or a six. If it's a good shot, then obviously you just move on and get back to your run up and then bowl the same delivery again," he added.

(With IANS Inputs)

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