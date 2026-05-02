Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has praised the batting approach of KL Rahul, highlighting his improved intent and ability to take on bowlers in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo Time Out after Delhi Capitals' (DC ) comfortable win over Rajasthan Royals, Rayudu said the Delhi opener Rahul has always possessed the ability to dominate attacks but is now showing greater confidence and intent in his shot selection. "He [Rahul] has always had the game. He can take on any bowler at any time; it is just his mindset. Against RR, we have seen a very, very good approach to his batting," Rayudu said.

Rayudu further analysed Rahul's approach against spin bowling, particularly referencing his intent against Ravi Bishnoi.

"He went through a couple of shots against Ravi Bishnoi because he was sure that Bishnoi had the pace, and he could just stand in the crease and still go through with the shot. That shot was still not on, a slightly good-length or short-of-a-length ball, which he hit straight for six. That shows that the wicket was good, and also KL's confidence in his batting and a change in the way he generally bats," the former Indian player said.

Rayudu added that Rahul's willingness to take on deliveries he would earlier defend is a key reason behind his improved strike rate this season.

"These are the balls that he generally does not take in, and it is a great sign that he is taking on these lengths and deliveries against spin. That is why we are seeing him play such higher strike-rates in this tournament compared to a few other seasons," Rayudu added.

DC pulled off a record 226-run chase, their highest in IPL history, to defeat RR by seven wickets. A 110-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka set up the chase, before Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma finished the job with five balls remaining.

Earlier, Riyan Parag (90) and Donovan Ferreira (47*) powered RR to 225/6, while Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets. The win was DC's fourth of the season, placing them sixth on the table, while RR remained fourth.

The veteran batter Rahul played a fantastic knock of 40-ball 70, including six fours and five maximums. Rahul, who is now the highest run getter in the ongoing season, was named Player of the Match for his superb half-century.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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