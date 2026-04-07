Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel has lauded young Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi for his discipline and strong work ethic, highlighting his commitment despite being in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Delhi Capitals' clash against Gujarat Titans, Patel said Nabi has shown remarkable focus and maturity.

"He's a very disciplined and patient young bowler with a strong work ethic. Despite this being his first IPL, he hasn't been distracted by the glamour. He's always eager to bowl extra in the nets; in fact, we sometimes have to stop him," he said.

Patel pointed out the challenges of transitioning from domestic cricket to the IPL, where the level of competition is significantly higher.

"There's a big difference between domestic cricket and the IPL, where even good balls can get hit. He's working towards becoming a complete all-round package," he added.

The coach also referred to Nabi's impressive domestic form, particularly his performance in the recent Ranji Trophy season for Jammu and Kashmir. "Coming off a historic Ranji season with J&K is a very big achievement. IPL is a different challenge. We're ensuring he stays ready, as not all bowlers will play every match," Patel said.

He further indicated that Nabi could be utilised as an impact player when required. "He could also be used as an impact player when needed. So we're ensuring he is ready whenever the time comes," he added.

Delhi Capitals, after registering wins in both their games so far, find themselves positioned fourth on the IPL 2026 points table with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 1.170.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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