Mumbai Indians' (MI) IPL 2026 playoff hopes hang by a thread after six defeats in eight games, with the five-time champions failing to defend a score of 243 in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). MI captain Hardik Pandya's captaincy has come under intense scrutiny in this period, with the star all-rounder also not firing with bat or ball. However, former West Indies fast bowler and reputed commentator Ian Bishop stated that the responsibility of MI's struggles should not be taken by Hardik alone, but also by the other big names in the dugout.

"Their (MI's) lack of success cannot be ascribed to one person. Hardik confessed his form needed to be better. Tactically, maybe he could operate a little differently. He will need his big players to perform well," Ian Bishop, in response to a question by NDTV.

"As a captain, you can have all the plans but if your players aren't performing, you're in trouble. Like (Kieron) Pollard or Mahela (Jayawardene) have said, everyone is involved. I don't think one person should take the blame," added Bishop, ESPNcricinfo expert, in an interaction surrounding IPL 2026 'Revenge Week'.

The form of MI's stalwarts has been particularly concerning. Suryakumar Yadav has made just 162 runs in eight games, at an average of 20. On the other hand, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is arguably enduring his toughest IPL season, having taken only two wickets in eight matches.

Bishop also suggested that, in an ideal world, he would've liked the likes of Bumrah and Suryakumar to get a longer break after winning the T20 World Cup 2026.

"What Bumrah and Suryakumar put out to win the T20 World Cup at home must have been exhausting. I cannot imagine the energy they would've put out. Ideally, I'd like to have seen some of those guys, particularly Bumrah, being given a break to refresh. To sit back, analyse, rest yourself and finetune your skills and plans," Bishop said.

MI find themselves in a position where they must win all their remaining six games to stand any chance of qualifying for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

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