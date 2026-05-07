Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) rose to the top of the IPL 2026 table with their victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, and they had a number of stars to thank. One player who played an immense role was all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. The 22-year-old slammed an unbeaten 29 off 13 with the bat and also picked up a wicket. Following his performance, former India opener and reputed commentator Deep Dasgupta labelled Reddy as the only "proper all-rounder" in IPL 2026.

"We don't get to see too many all-rounders in this tournament. I think Nitish is the only proper all-rounder. Bats in the middle order, bowls more often than not for at least three to four overs. So, yeah, a proper all-rounder," said Dasgupta on Reddy, speaking on ESPNcricinfo.

Reddy struggled for batting and bowling time in IPL 2025, but has once again established himself as a crucial cog in both departments for SRH in 2026.

What made Deep Dasgupta's praise stand out was that he did not even name stars like Hardik Pandya or Cameron Green while praising Reddy as the only "proper all-rounder" in IPL 2026.

"What is heartening to see is even though there is this impact sub option, he has kind of found a niche for himself as an all-rounder," Dasgupta further said on Reddy.

The role of several all-rounders have been reduced in the IPL in recent years due to the 'Impact Player' rule, but Reddy has still managed to have an impact with both bat and ball.

"I guess the Impact rule, and how much that's taken potentially the all-rounder out of it, so he's definitely done a lot of work behind the scenes over the last few months to get everything clicking as it is," Dasgupta concluded.

In IPL 2026, Reddy has struck 222 runs in nine innings at a strike-rate of 166.91. He has also taken seven wickets.

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