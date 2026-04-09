Harbhajan Singh blasted David Miller over the batter's no-single call during Gujarat Titans' IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. DC needed two runs to win off as many balls when Miller refused to take a single with Kuldeep Yadav at the other end. The South African star, who was already playing a blinder, backed himself to do the job but failed to do so. Prasidh Krishna outfoxed Miller with a slower bouncer. The batters even attempted to steal a bye, but wicketkeeper Jos Buttler's direct throw at the striker's end helped GT register a one-run win.

While India great Sunil Gavaskar backed Miller by saying, "You can't fault that intent," Harbhajan had a different view on it.

"He (David Miller) tried to play the hero and said no, I'll hit two runs on the last ball. What happened after that? The last ball ended up being a dot ball, Kuldeep got run out, and the match they were set to win was lost. Gujarat Titans said, thank you very much, David Miller, because what you did made it feel like you are still part of GT," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

"He's (Kuldeep Yadav) not so inexperienced in batting that he can't handle it. He can connect with the ball reasonably well. David Miller just needed to trust his partner a little. I think if they had taken a run on the fifth ball, then on the sixth ball, even if Kuldeep got out, there would still have been a chance. The Capitals had a chance. If it went to a Super Over, they would have gotten another opportunity. But they didn't give themselves any chance," he added.

Even Miller was left heartbroken over the final result as the huge call of retaining the strike didn't work for his team.

"From my understanding, it's beyond me how this is even possible. What could have been going through his mind? It's not that Kuldeep doesn't know how to bat. But when pressure situations come, I've seen David Miller, and maybe it's just his luck. He's an excellent player, a very strong player. But I think the difference between a strong player and a great player is this: a great player finishes the match. And we've rarely seen David Miller finish matches. When we did see him do it, he helped Gujarat Titans win title. But today he was very sad because he knew a mistake had been made. That mistake cost them two points," Harbhajan said.

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