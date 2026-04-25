Gujarat Titans assistant coach Vijay Dahiya arrived at the press conference following a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Friday, expecting tough questions about his team's inability to defend a total of 205 runs. However, the media room quickly transformed into a Virat Kohli fan club, with inquiries focusing on the RCB icon's performance, his progression over the years, and his mindset. Even the GT coach seemed to enjoy the conversation, speaking glowingly about the veteran batter's approach to the game, even at this stage of his career. In a way, Virat Kohli took over the press conference.

The press conference began with Gujarat's perception of their 205-run total. For Dahiya, the score was defendable, but he noted that his team made a critical error by dropping a catch off Kohli early in the innings. The RCB opener ensured he punished the opponents, going on to score 81 off just 44 balls.

"I think normally when you lose, you always say you needed more runs on the board. But at the mid-innings break, we were very confident that this was a score we could defend here. We had a chance against Virat on the first ball, and after that, it was his innings that took the game away from us," he said.

The Titans coach was also asked if certain veteran players in the IPL needed to learn from youngsters, such as Sai Sudharsan, to remain relevant in the modern T20 game. Dahiya gave a brilliant reply, asserting that veteran stars remain relevant due to their adaptability and experience, citing Kohli as the prime example.

"I think these experienced guys are surviving because of their experience. They know how to adapt and how to go about it. Virat is a prime example. You see a lot of youngsters on that side as well who are doing very well. It's not about being experienced or young; it's about everyone having a role to play in their respective teams. They are motivated and inspired; they don't need to look at someone else. A senior guy doesn't necessarily need to be inspired by a youngster-at this stage, they are self-inspired," he responded.

Gujarat Titans Coach on Virat Kohli's Journey

When asked for his take on how Virat Kohli has progressed over the years-specifically regarding changes to his approach and mindset-Dahiya revealed that the RCB superstar was disappointed not to have converted his 81-run knock into a century.

"It's about his mindset. If you look at his energy, it's amazing. There is skill, and then there is game sense. His awareness, his energy, and his willingness are incredible. After the game, I was having a chat with him and he was disappointed. He said, 'I could have converted this into a hundred.' I told him that for someone who has been doing it day in and day out, he should look at it the other way around. He was dropped on the first ball, but he made the surface look like a very easy wicket when it actually wasn't.

"When you are playing like that and commanding the situation, you make the bowler bowl where you want them to bowl. That's the kind of innings Virat played. He put pressure on world-class bowlers, not just domestic ones. That is what Virat is all about. I think his mindset sets him apart from many people-that willingness to do well. He is still one of the best runners in the game," he said.

"Not Trying to Prove Anything to Anyone"

Dahiya also praised the way Kohli continues to push youngsters for quick singles and doubles, even at the age of 37. The GT coach highlighted another aspect of Kohli's mindset, noting that he isn't playing to prove anything to others, but rather to himself.

"He was pushing all the youngsters on his side to take twos on the smaller side of the ground. That willingness to do well is remarkable. We often use the word zid (stubbornness) in a negative way, but he is ziddy to perform well. That is one thing that stands out.

"A lot of people say different things, but I don't see it that way. He has been around for such a long time that he isn't playing to prove a point to anyone else. It's about the man in the mirror; he simply wants to be better than he was yesterday," he asserted.

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