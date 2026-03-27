Gujarat Titans are one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League. The side was introduced in 2022 and claimed its first-ever title in that very season. GT have played a total of four editions of the IPL. They have made it to the playoffs in three of them, while reaching the final twice. The side will be led by Ishan Kishan as regular skipper Pat Cummins will miss the initial phase of the tournament due to injury.

Strengths

GT have one of the best top-three - Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. The trio helped the side achieve a unique record in the tournament's history last year. GT became the first IPL team to have three batters score over 500 runs in a single season. Sudharsan bagged the Orange Cap last season.

GT's strength is not only limited to batting, as their bowling is also solid, especially in the middle overs, where Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore and Prasidh Krishna make opposition batters struggle for runs. It is worth noting that Krishna won the Purple Cap last season.

Weaknesses

Over-reliance on the top three makes GT's batting order vulnerable. While they have quality batters in the middle and lower order, the lack of opportunities means they have not yet been truly tested.

Talking about the top three as well, Gill is not in good form, having already lost his place in the Indian T20I team. Meanwhile, Buttler is also coming into the tournament on the back of a disappointing T20 World Cup, which was played in India and Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan's spin-bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan has been experiencing a dip in form over the past two seasons.

GT will also face challenges during the death overs, as their fast bowlers tend to leak runs in that phase. South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, who could have been the best man for GT's crisis, is coming into the tournament on the back of below-par performances.

Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Jason Holder, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.