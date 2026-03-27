Gujarat Titans Full Schedule, IPL 2026: Date, Time, Venue And Other Details Of GT Matches
GT had a good performance last season, reaching the Eliminator stage, where they lost to Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.
With an aim to clinch their second title, Gujarat Titans enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. While the fans have high expectations from the side, the team too will be eager to put on a better show. GT had a good performance last season, reaching the Eliminator stage, where they lost to Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. Winners in their debut season in 2022 and runners-up in 2023, the franchise will pin its hopes for another title on big names led by Shubman Gill and a batting core that has some vulnerabilities.
GT have a solid top order, comprising Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan. The side also has a terrific pace attack with the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna in the line-up.
While Sudharsan won the Orange Cap with 759 runs last season, Krishna picked 25 wickets to clinch the Purple Cap.
Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Schedule
March 31 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - New Chandigarh - 7:30 PM IST
April 4 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST
April 8 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans - Delhi - 7:30 PM IST
April 12 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - Lucknow - 3:30 PM IST
April 17 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST
April 20 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST
April 24 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST
April 26 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings - Ahmedabad - 3:30 PM IST
April 30 - Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST
May 3 - Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST
May 9 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Jaipur - 7:30 PM IST
May 12 - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST
May 16 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans - Kolkata - 7:30 PM IST
May 21 - Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST