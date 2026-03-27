With an aim to clinch their second title, Gujarat Titans enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. While the fans have high expectations from the side, the team too will be eager to put on a better show. GT had a good performance last season, reaching the Eliminator stage, where they lost to Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. Winners in their debut season in 2022 and runners-up in 2023, the franchise will pin its hopes for another title on big names led by Shubman Gill and a batting core that has some vulnerabilities.

GT have a solid top order, comprising Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan. The side also has a terrific pace attack with the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna in the line-up.

While Sudharsan won the Orange Cap with 759 runs last season, Krishna picked 25 wickets to clinch the Purple Cap.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Schedule

March 31 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - New Chandigarh - 7:30 PM IST

April 4 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST

April 8 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans - Delhi - 7:30 PM IST

April 12 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - Lucknow - 3:30 PM IST

April 17 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST

April 20 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST

April 24 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST

April 26 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings - Ahmedabad - 3:30 PM IST

April 30 - Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST

May 3 - Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST

May 9 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Jaipur - 7:30 PM IST

May 12 - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST

May 16 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans - Kolkata - 7:30 PM IST

May 21 - Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST