The poor form of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will be of particular concern to Mumbai Indians. Suryakumar has managed just 106 runs in 5 games. Tilak hasn't even managed half of that, scoring only 43 runs so far.



The duo have a combined salary of Rs 24.35 crore (SKY Rs 16.35 crore, Tilak Rs 8 crore), and as a result, carry the responsibility of their middle order.