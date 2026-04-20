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IPL 2026 28 Mar 26 to 24 May 26
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Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Desperate for a win, Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash in Ahmedabad on Monday. Hardik Pandya-led MI have lost four games in a row and find themselves at the bottom of the table presently. MI are also sweating over the fitness of Rohit Sharma and the poor form of Suryakumar Yadav. On the other hand, Shubman Gill-led GT are just outside the playoff spots, having registered three wins on the trot. (Live Scorecard)

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score | GT vs MI LIVE Updates, IPL 2026, straight from Ahmedabad:

Apr 20, 2026 18:21 (IST)
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GT vs MI LIVE: MI's mega batting worry

The poor form of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will be of particular concern to Mumbai Indians. Suryakumar has managed just 106 runs in 5 games. Tilak hasn't even managed half of that, scoring only 43 runs so far. 

The duo have a combined salary of Rs 24.35 crore (SKY Rs 16.35 crore, Tilak Rs 8 crore), and as a result, carry the responsibility of their middle order.

Apr 20, 2026 18:15 (IST)
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GT vs MI LIVE: Selection dilemmas for MI?

Mumbai Indians face major selection headaches ahead of today's game. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav have been through a wretched run of form, while pacers like Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult have looked well short of their best. Would MI consider giving Corbin Bosch a go?

Also, if Rohit does return, does he take the place of Ryan Rickelton or Quinton de Kock? Rickelton was MI's designated starter, but QDK smashed a stunning century in the previous match!

Apr 20, 2026 18:10 (IST)
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GT vs MI LIVE: Will Rohit Sharma play?

Rohit Sharma missed MI's previous match due to injury, but was spotted practicing ahead of their clash against GT. It will be interesting to see whether the 38-year-old manages to return for today's game, or whether MI choose to rest him once more.

Apr 20, 2026 18:09 (IST)
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GT vs MI LIVE: Gujarat Titans in great form

Gujarat Titans are in a complete opposite sphere to Mumbai Indians. Shubman Gill's side started IPL 2026 with 2 straight losses, but they've brought their campaign back on track with 3 wins in a row. A win today would take them into the Top 4.

Apr 20, 2026 18:07 (IST)
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GT vs MI LIVE: Mumbai Indians desperate for a win

Mumbai Indians started their IPL 2026 campaign with a win, but that seems to be a long time ag now. Hardik Pandya and co. have suffered 4 defeats on the trot, leaving them rock-bottom in the points table as things stand.

Needless to say, MI must be desperate for a victory to rekindle their playoff hopes.

Apr 20, 2026 18:05 (IST)
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IPL 2026 LIVE: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI). We are at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, as two sides with contrasting forms face off.

Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.

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Topics mentioned in this article
Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Cricket Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Match 30 Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Suryakumar Yadav Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Tilak Varma Shubman Gill Sai Sudharsan Joseph Charles Buttler Jos Buttler Mohammed Siraj Prasidh Krishna Kagiso Rabada Kagiso Rabada Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
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