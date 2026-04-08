Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been in the spotlight ever since the IPL 2026 season got underway. The 37-year-old batter has faced strong criticism over both his batting approach and his captaincy. KKR are yet to register their first win of the season, with their only point so far coming from a rain-washed match against Punjab Kings. Earlier, following a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rahane hit back at the criticism and lashed out at a media person who questioned his strike rate, calling it part of an "agenda" against him.

The KKR captain stated that his strike rate has been among the best since 2023 and that the criticism of his playing style is unfair.

"I think I have one of the best strike rates since 2023," Rahane told the media. "People who are talking about me are probably not watching the game, or they have a certain agenda against me. They don't like me playing. They don't like to watch me play."

Rahane's comments sparked widespread debate among fans, following which former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull came out in his support and presented a surprising statistic. Doull pointed out that Rahane's strike rate over the past few seasons is actually better than that of Mumbai Indians veteran Rohit Sharma and equal to Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Ishan Kishan.

"His numbers in the last four years have not been that bad. He averages 30 and strikes at 148 over 30-odd games. People are talking about dropping him, but it's a better record than what Rohit has had in the last four years," Doull said on Cricbuzz.

"It's an equal record to Ishan Kishan in the last four years. You're not talking about dropping any of those players. Hence his frustration. But it also comes down to the pressure that comes with captaincy," he added.

After winning the IPL title in 2024, KKR struggled in the following season, finishing eighth in IPL 2025. The poor finish and a shaky start to the 2026 campaign, according to Doull, are the main reasons behind the increased scrutiny of Rahane.

"The criticism started after finishing eighth last year and then getting off to a bad start this season. He is frustrated because they don't have the tools in the toolbox. They are not doing their job and are not playing well as a group. It's not all his fault," Doull concluded.

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