The other day, it was Jasprit Bumrah. On Friday, Josh Hazlewood bore the brunt of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's blazing blade, as the 15-year-old insisted that he “plays the ball” and “not the bowler. Sooryavanshi smashed 78 off just 26 balls as Rajasthan Royals chased down Royal Challengers Bengaluru's total of 201 with two overs to spare. “I try to execute what I practice and back my natural game. Yes, at the back of your mind, you know who the bowler (Bumrah or Hazlewood) is, but you play the ball, not the bowler,” said Sooryavanshi, who hit the star Aussie for three boundaries and a six off four successive deliveries.

Having seen instant superstardom, Sooryavanshi said that his feet are firmly rooted to the ground, with his father Sanjiv and RR support staff member Romi Bhinder always around him with sensible suggestions.

“They always tell me that it is a long journey and my focus should only and only be on the game,” he said.

He did admit that he was upset at getting out for 78, as his team lost out on crucial runs.

“My thinking is that had I been around, I could have scored 20 more runs, which would have been beneficial for the team,” Sooryavanshi said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets, extending their unbeaten run to four straight wins while handing RCB their first loss of the season.

Chasing 202, RR were led by a blazing 78 from Sooryavanshi and an unbeaten 81 from Dhruv Jurel. Their 108-run stand set up a dominant chase, with Ravindra Jadeja also contributing an unbeaten 24 as RR reached the target in 18 overs.

Earlier, RCB posted 201/8, powered by captain Rajat Patidar's 63 and a late cameo from Venkatesh Iyer. Despite early wickets from Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi, RCB recovered to cross 200, but it wasn't enough against RR's powerful batting display.

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