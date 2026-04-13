Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David was unhappy with the condition of the ball during the clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2026 on Sunday. The incident happened in the 18th over of MI's innings after David smashed Hardik Pandya's delivery for a six over deep midwicket. The ball seemingly lost its shape due to the absolute brute force and power the Australian struck it with, forcing the umpires to call for a replacement. However, as the box of used balls was brought to the middle, David picked one of them and casually started inspecting it.

Despite multiple requests from the umpire to return it, David continued to inspect the ball for a few seconds, leaving the official visibly frustrated.

As the video went viral on social media, fans demanded strict action against David, noting that a batter cannot toy around with a ball like that.

That was utter disrespect towards the on-field umpires.



The umpire repeatedly asked for the ball, but Tim David remained adamant about checking it.



Finally, Virender Sharma, who was standing at a distance, had to issue a stern warning to David. pic.twitter.com/n612PGVSWq — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) April 12, 2026

This is why cricket also needs yellow and red cards — Avijit Ghosh (@cinemawaleghosh) April 13, 2026

Demerit points kato iska...lamba hai toh kuch vi karega — Nyan_man_ (@SayanBi718) April 12, 2026

How come no action on Tim David yet? — Sohan Ranjan (@SohanRanjan) April 13, 2026

On Sunday, RCB edged past MI by 18 runs in a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium, powered by a dominant batting display and timely breakthroughs with the ball.

Batting first, RCB produced a near-perfect innings, posting a daunting 240/4 on the back of explosive knocks from Phil Salt (78 off 36), Virat Kohli (50 off 38), and skipper Rajat Patidar (53 off 20), followed by a late flourish from Tim David (34* off 16).

The target proved just out of reach as Mumbai finished at 222/5 in 20 overs.

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