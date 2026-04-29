An elderly fan was left bleeding after Priyansh Arya's towering six struck him in the face during the IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur on Tuesday. The incident happened in the second over of the match, which was bowled by Nandre Burger. Spectators gathered around the man as blood streamed down his face, leaving stains on his shirt. One spectator rushed to his rescue, helping clean the wound and stem the flow of blood. As per reports, the old fan was rushed to a local hospital.

Priyansh Arya six badly injured a man's head in stands. pic.twitter.com/csNqEadB92 — Selfless (@SelflessCricket) April 28, 2026

Meanwhile, Priaynsh scored a brisk 29 off 11 balls, hitting five fours and a solitary six. He was dismissed in the third over Jofra Archer after mistiming a pull shot to mid-on.

Priyansh has been in top form this season, scoring 283 runs in seven matches at an average of 40.42.

Put to bat first, PBKS reached 222/4 courtesy half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis (62* in 22 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) and Prabhsimran Singh (59 in 44 balls, with six fours and a six).

But during the chase, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (43 in 16 balls, with three fours and five sixes) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 in 27 balls, with seven fours and a six) started with a 51-run stand.

A fifth-wicket stand of 77 runs between Donovan Ferreira (52* in 26 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Shubham Dubey (31* in 12 balls, with three fours and two sixes) sealed the win with four balls left.

PBKS stay at the top despite the loss, with 13 points after six wins, a no result and a loss. RR rise to third spot, with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points.

(With ANI Inputs)

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