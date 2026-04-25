Former Mumbai Indians coach Robin Singh slammed Hardik Pandya's critics following their humiliating loss against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. MI suffered a stunning batting collapse as the five-time champions slumped to a 103-run loss against CSK. Sanju Samson slammed a brilliant century to take CSK to a brilliant total of 207/6 in 20 overs. In response, just Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma registered double digit scores with Hardik getting dismissed for a duck. While Hardik came under fire for his captaincy after the loss, Robin Singh took to social media to urge experts and fans to not just blame Hardik as 'proven international' batters failed to perform with the target 'in front of them'.

"Seeing the fallout of comments after @mipaltan MI's loss vs CSK at the @IPL last night .. and having been part of their management until few years ago .. I feel it is quite impossible to blame just the captain for this debacle", he posted on X.

"What's up with proven international batsmen with the target in front of them ?? Are they not supposed to keep the run rate achievable?? That's the role of each and every player.. So who decides to chase all the time upon winning the toss ?? For clearly it's not working", he added.

Seeing the fallout of comments after @mipaltan MI's loss vs CSK at the @IPL last night .. and having been part of their management until few years ago .. I feel it is quite impossible to blame just the captain for this debacle.

What's up with proven international batsmen with… — Robin Singh (@robinsingh1409) April 24, 2026

Robin Singh also pointed out that Mumbai Indians have a number of international captains like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. He added that senior players should go up to him and advise him in tough situations.

Agreed there were poor decisions made by the captain but There are so many international captains in the team … why can't they go up to him and advise ?? So if a captain has a poor season the whole team has an excuse to collectively collapse as well ?? And in this team a lot… — Robin Singh (@robinsingh1409) April 24, 2026

"Agreed there were poor decisions made by the captain but There are so many international captains in the team … why can't they go up to him and advise ?? So if a captain has a poor season the whole team has an excuse to collectively collapse as well ?? And in this team a lot of plans are made in the Team room," he wrote on the social media plat

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