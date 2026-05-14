Virat Kohli returned to form in style. After registering two consecutive ducks in the Indian Premier League 2026, the veteran batter scored 105 not out off 60 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur on Wednesday. His innings was laced with 11 fours and three sixes. Kohli's sensational knock took RCB home with five balls to spare in the chase of a 193-run target. Kohli was awarded the Player of the Match for his heroics. After the game got over, he spoke his heart out.

"The fact that I didn't get many runs in the last two games was, it eats me up in a way that I know I can play well and I'm hitting the ball well. But then, when you don't carry on and you know (that) you haven't created the impact for the team, it bothers you because that's basically been the goal all these years... trying to improve so that you can be the best version for your team when you play out there and make an impact," Kohli told the broadcaster.

Focusing on the fact that he would not be playing forever, Kohli said,"Look, what an honour to be playing at this level. What an honour to be competing with the very best in the world still. This is all I've done all my life. Cricket is absolutely something that I truly love. And I just give my heart and soul out there on the field, whether I'm fielding or batting, because it's going to finish one day. And I want to make the most of every day that I'm on the field and just enjoy myself and have a lot of fun and look forward to a pressure situation, look forward to scenarios where I'm feeling a bit of heat."

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen took to X to praise Kohli's post-match interaction. "Just seen Virat's interview. How wonderful to hear him talk about how much he loves batting. He just LOVES it! He also mentioned, it won't be forever......so, I urge all of you, enjoy it whilst it lasts!!!!!!!!!" wrote the ex-international batter on X.

Just seen Virat's interview.

How wonderful to hear him talk about how much he loves batting. He just LOVES it!

He also mentioned, it won't be forever......so, I urge all of you, enjoy it whilst it lasts!!!!!!!!! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) May 14, 2026

Kohli has scored 484 runs in 12 matches at an average of 53.78 and strike rate of 165.75 in IPL 2026.

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